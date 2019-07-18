Utah Retirement Systems Increased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Market Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 70,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 279,519 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 13,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,696 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 228,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 4.71 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAN NOW PRODUCE A MINIMUM OF $7.5 BILLION IN QUARTERLY REVENUE EVEN IN WEAK MARKETS -CEO; 07/03/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 25,255 shares to 20,314 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,142 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. invested in 0.04% or 3.99M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company Inc holds 0.73% or 122,866 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated owns 8.04 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New England Research And owns 11,275 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Johnson Group accumulated 2,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,469 shares. Excalibur has 8,586 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 175,105 shares. Barnett And stated it has 950 shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 185,922 shares. 167,567 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,110 shares to 31,299 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 656,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,708 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott, worth $8.09 million on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 224,638 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. American Natl Tx accumulated 203,360 shares or 1% of the stock. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,335 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 26,913 shares. Brown Advisory owns 225,037 shares. Cypress Gp stated it has 4,426 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 13,900 shares. 95,186 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 164,556 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability. Fin Counselors invested in 2,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 69,254 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.88% stake.