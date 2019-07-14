Utah Retirement Systems Increased Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $346,326 as Market Value Rose; Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $360,245

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,959 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, up from 93,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, down from 241,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,999 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Barnett has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meridian Management stated it has 0.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Archford Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,100 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,108 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). D E Shaw And owns 8.72 million shares. Axa reported 423,759 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Highbridge Capital Ltd reported 463,385 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.20 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 81,600 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Saturna Cap invested in 1.36% or 426,043 shares. Jackson Wealth Management reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 275,777 shares. Korea Inv reported 882,190 shares stake.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 55,878 shares to 41,696 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 66,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,388 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.