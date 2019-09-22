Utah Retirement Systems Increased By $1.02 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Quinn Opportunity Partners Cut By $4.05 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 538 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 78,257 shares with $148.19M value, up from 77,719 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 26.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 59,300 shares with $11.45M value, down from 80,300 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $541.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (FB); 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, August 22.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.96% above currents $189.93 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 450,224 shares to 460,224 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 17,500 shares. A was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Par Mgmt has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Magellan Asset Mgmt accumulated 15.79 million shares. Cryder Partners Llp has 595,788 shares for 17.01% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Lc has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 5,720 shares. Cls Llc reported 10,989 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 695,120 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,614 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 1.85% or 64,190 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has 1.39 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cordasco Network stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foster And Motley owns 4,365 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corp has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,659 shares to 63,157 valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,743 shares and now owns 116,297 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vgi Partners Ltd reported 96,314 shares. Grisanti Limited Liability reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J reported 1,126 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 52,583 shares. Wright Investors Service reported 4,364 shares. Renaissance Inv Llc invested in 314 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Filament Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 696 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 11,728 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & holds 8.94% or 4.45 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.35M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eastern Comml Bank holds 1.96% or 16,281 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Horan Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Garde has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,591 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 8,107 shares.

