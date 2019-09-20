Utah Retirement Systems Increased American Express Co (AXP) Holding By $654,483; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its American Tower Cl A (AMT) Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 5,321 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 130,122 shares with $16.06 million value, up from 124,801 last quarter. American Express Co now has $96.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 2.27 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) stake by 24.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,180 shares as American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 39,881 shares with $8.15 million value, down from 53,061 last quarter. American Tower Corp Cl A now has $102.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.4. About 1.44M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 0.12% above currents $225.4 stock price. American Tower Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baskin Fincl Ser Inc invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,985 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 364,509 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi invested 2.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davis R M reported 2.7% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cordasco Financial reported 76 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Investment reported 91 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 11,788 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 0.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 589,744 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc owns 287 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,184 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 12,633 shares to 229,063 valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,008 shares and now owns 134,663 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 90,200 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Btr Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Baxter Bros invested in 15,025 shares. Ci Investments holds 675,767 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 66,189 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 8,142 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 1.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 31,296 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Com. 556,377 were accumulated by Btim. Wright Ser Inc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,355 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 4,233 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited stated it has 18,611 shares. Accredited Investors invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shayne Limited Liability Co owns 3.69% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 45,465 shares.