Utah Retirement Systems Holds Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN); First Merchants Decreased Its Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Position by $592,812

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 26,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 44,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 3.48M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,127 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 21,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 236,053 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 4,826 shares to 18,726 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Etf Spdr (SPY) by 9,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.18M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

