Utah Retirement Systems Holding In Workday (WDAY) Was Has Upped; Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 139,034 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $171.17. About 524,896 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 26,948 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 12,180 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 520,532 shares. Westpac holds 97,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 1,763 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,442 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 3,336 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 732,600 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,098 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 16,182 are held by Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Com. American Group Inc reported 9,859 shares stake. 23,429 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 1,572 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,106 shares to 439,841 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,527 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,985 shares. 42,043 were reported by Comerica Comml Bank. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.46% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Reliant Inv Ltd Liability invested 1.7% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 4.49M shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,245 shares stake. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) reported 3,480 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 51 shares. Amer Gru accumulated 124,244 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 28,422 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,742 shares stake.