Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; Parnassus Investments Lowered Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position by $24.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 116,357 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 175,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6.93 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968.27 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 6.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 163,779 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $53.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

