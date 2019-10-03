Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Boeing (BA) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Upped Its Stake by $385,840 as Share Price Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,755 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $366.93. About 219,801 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.19M, up from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1710.01. About 330,720 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,781 shares to 5,167 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,164 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,030 shares to 178,554 shares, valued at $20.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,305 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.