Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $2.06 Million; R F Industries LTD (RFIL) Sentiment Is 0.93

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 228,990 shares with $13.06 million value, down from 265,058 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced their holdings in R F Industries LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.68 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding R F Industries LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Evercore maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, January 14 with “In-Line” rating. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 3,004 shares to 20,404 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,465 shares and now owns 267,691 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc owns 39,294 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.68% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Financial has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smith Moore And has 5,412 shares. Citadel Llc has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Apriem Advsrs accumulated 8,427 shares. Security Tru reported 0.32% stake. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oarsman Cap owns 27,541 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mathes Company Inc reported 8,050 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03M.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 3,400 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) has risen 19.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.61% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.63 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

