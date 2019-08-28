Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Csx (CSX) Stake; Brown Forman Has 1.5 Sentiment

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 146,588 shares with $10.97M value, down from 151,797 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $51.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.39 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 211 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 141 sold and trimmed equity positions in Brown Forman Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 135.81 million shares, up from 128.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 125 Increased: 151 New Position: 60.

Bbr Partners Llc holds 12.92% of its portfolio in Brown-Forman Corporation for 1.89 million shares. Pitcairn Co owns 1.60 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 7.16% invested in the company for 256,573 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.66% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,113 shares.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 1.07M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (BFB) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 0.05% or 12,196 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amp stated it has 425,777 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset reported 64,234 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 166,245 shares. Hilltop reported 0.15% stake. Daiwa Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.36% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 52,488 are held by Murphy Management Inc. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 113,758 shares. Epoch Investment Prns reported 9,643 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 104,268 shares. Jnba has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 1,191 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 100,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 23.42% above currents $65 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.