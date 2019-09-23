Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $930,258; Market Value Declined; As Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Cleararc Capital Lowered Its Stake

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 839,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96M, down from 856,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4,572 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $506,000, down from 7,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 3.30 million shares traded or 120.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,649 shares to 26,127 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Taco Bell debuts new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa – Louisville Business First” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taco Bell to remove nine menu items – Louisville Business First” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.