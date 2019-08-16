Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed By $2.06 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; 10 Analysts Covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $187.20’s average target is 5.16% above currents $178.01 stock price. Lululemon Athletica had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $16300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $182.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $187.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $191.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 228,990 shares with $13.06 million value, down from 265,058 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $88.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 5.63 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 14.09% above currents $72.83 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 13,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 109,842 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt holds 22,865 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd invested 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pure Financial Advsr Incorporated accumulated 15,903 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.16M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 232,400 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,990 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Carret Asset Limited Liability stated it has 5,057 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 220,607 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Credit Investments Ltd owns 41,000 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc reported 100,234 shares stake. Maple Cap Management Inc holds 91,483 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 3,004 shares to 20,404 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 10,421 shares and now owns 800,542 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $23.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 46.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

