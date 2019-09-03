Utah Retirement Systems Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $422,730; Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $409.59. About 795,291 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECT TO COMMENCE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FIRST HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 OnBoat Updates Its Los Angeles Charter Boat Fleet; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO TOM RUTLEDGE CONCLUDES PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – MISC CHARTER PERIOD FOR PETROBRAS IS FOR 10 YEARS STARTING 2020; 08/03/2018 – New Partners Join Charter of Trust to Protect Critical Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – AZ Legis: Representative Leach Praises Enactment of Legislation to Prohibit Discrimination Against Private and Charter Schools; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NYC Mayor Office: Mayor de Blasio Announces Charter Revision Commission Appointees

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 267,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 264,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 915,747 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.07% or 90,598 shares. Drexel Morgan & Communication holds 5,450 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,571 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 283,770 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 6,205 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Management Inc reported 88,591 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Ser Net Lc has 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 101,605 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Company. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 4.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 88,801 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lincoln Natl Corporation stated it has 9,745 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 72,590 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,488 shares to 166,748 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,093 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares. 106,374 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,368 shares or 5.78% of its portfolio.