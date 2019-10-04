Utah Retirement Systems Has Raised Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $348,867; Market Value Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Its Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $5.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 12,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 127,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 81.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 33,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 40,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $153.69. About 1.25M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.53 million for 93.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 31,919 are owned by Meritage Port Mgmt. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Credit Agricole S A holds 60,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 17,638 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management invested in 14,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 119,850 shares. Mutual Of America Limited reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Korea Corporation owns 24,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 315 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.03% or 260,713 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 23,339 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 3,318 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 6,142 shares to 42,320 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc. by 88,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva To Acquire Crossix For Healthcare Media Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fifth Third Bank Receives Approval on Application to Convert to National Bank Charter – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 22% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fifth Third (FITB) is an Attractive Pick for Investors? – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,905 shares to 163,843 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,305 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).