Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $930,258 as Share Value Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Perceptron (PRCP) Position by $1.93 Million as Shares Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc (PRCP) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 482,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 987,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 504,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 16,993 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 839,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96 million, down from 856,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold PRCP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 2.68% less from 6.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 0.55% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 8,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 753 shares. Punch & Investment Management holds 0.22% or 585,644 shares in its portfolio. Harbert Fund Advsrs owns 6.43% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 987,091 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 687,197 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). 375 are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Ariel Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has 52,634 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 613,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. $22,200 worth of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was bought by Van Valkenburg Richard.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Fincl stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Cap holds 0.03% or 3,784 shares. Comml Bank holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 152,915 shares. Riggs Asset Managment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,151 shares. Moreover, Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 4.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,484 shares. Quadrant Management Limited Liability reported 7,576 shares. Hendershot stated it has 69,360 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 217,475 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 371,649 shares. Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Ptnrs Llc accumulated 566,645 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari Pwr Ltd has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.