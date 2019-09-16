Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding as Share Price Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Holds Position in Visa (V)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 1,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 1.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 105,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41M, down from 108,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). S&Co stated it has 130,726 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Hm Payson And stated it has 11,626 shares. Cadence Ltd holds 23,325 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Stillwater Management Limited Liability Corp reported 15,771 shares. 1,620 are held by Ims Mgmt. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 1,475 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 125,698 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Communication Na holds 6,686 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,677 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Mngmt stated it has 97,741 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 23.27M shares. Becker Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,484 shares. The California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 3.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Novare Lc holds 1.1% or 41,687 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And Commerce has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,951 shares. 1,366 are held by Founders Fin Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chemical Bancshares invested 0.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Corp Master Retirement invested in 3.4% or 32,100 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild Asset Management Us owns 222,999 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 32,277 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 6,147 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.