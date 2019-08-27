Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Stake in W P Carey (WPC); San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake in Visa (Put) (V) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 28,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 192,847 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 1.48M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,192 shares to 1,008 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,437 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,811 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company reported 180,255 shares. Everence Management owns 44,583 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 112,690 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Lc owns 10,450 shares. At Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Bank & Trust has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.73 million are owned by Hengistbury Ptnrs Llp. Allen Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rmb Capital Management Ltd owns 269,609 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Co Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,580 shares. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverbridge Prtn invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares in its portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,774 shares to 9,626 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 1,797 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 3,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 6,250 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Co reported 124,700 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com reported 74,275 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 73,846 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,200 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest Services invested in 5,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited reported 172,722 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,758 shares in its portfolio. 16,014 are held by Principal Fincl Gru Inc. Citadel Advsr Limited Company accumulated 54,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.09% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 131,308 shares.

