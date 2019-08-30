Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Curative Health Services (CURE) Sentiment Is 2

Utah Retirement Systems increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 2,099 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 90,221 shares with $17.44M value, up from 88,122 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $220.76. About 554,102 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Curative Health Services Inc (CURE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased equity positions in Curative Health Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 255,320 shares, up from 190,037 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Curative Health Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 36,631 shares traded. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares for 30,305 shares. Virtu Financial Llc owns 11,067 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.01% invested in the company for 10,120 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Jane Street Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23,798 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.46% above currents $220.76 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21800 target.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,488 shares to 166,748 valued at $21.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 10,443 shares and now owns 162,600 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.