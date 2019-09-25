Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Shareholder Bamco Upped Its Position by $6.39 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 400.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 220,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 275,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, up from 54,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 398,950 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.86M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Tekla Capital Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Granite Point LP accumulated 0.06% or 31,800 shares. Sectoral Asset Management invested in 956,036 shares or 3.38% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 460,406 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 396,317 were accumulated by Fred Alger. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 4,023 shares. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 17,845 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Liability owns 52,873 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. 930,723 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 13,470 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $256.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. ANIDO VICENTE JR also bought $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9. 5,040 shares were bought by RUBINO RICHARD J, worth $100,447.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gabelli Funds Limited holds 47,500 shares. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,537 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Shell Asset stated it has 9,240 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 476,998 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp accumulated 72,271 shares. Regent Invest Management Lc stated it has 13,025 shares. Diversified Trust reported 1,783 shares stake. Covington Capital Mgmt has 465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Firsthand Mngmt Inc has invested 2.38% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Agf Invests accumulated 335,148 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.35% or 71,218 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.09% or 7,245 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,060 shares to 770,245 shares, valued at $36.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,385 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).