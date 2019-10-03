Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Diageo PLC has GBX 3870 highest and GBX 2850 lowest target. GBX 3416.25’s average target is 4.19% above currents GBX 3279 stock price. Diageo PLC had 33 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, April 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Diageo plc (LON:DGE) on Friday, September 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

Utah Retirement Systems increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 6,328 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 84,067 shares with $7.86 million value, up from 77,739 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 810,140 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of 77.32 billion GBP. The firm offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, CÃ®roc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

The stock increased 1.88% or GBX 60.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3279. About 5.24M shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 16.11% above currents $98.7 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $106 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11700 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.

