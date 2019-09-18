Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PSORF) Shorts Lowered By 0.22%

Utah Retirement Systems increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 51.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 9,220 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,134 shares with $1.79M value, up from 17,914 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 172,138 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSORF) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. PSORF’s SI was 21.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 21.08M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 70110 days are for PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSORF)’s short sellers to cover PSORF’s short positions. It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -9.89% below currents $71.39 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $5600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,659 shares to 63,157 valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,208 shares and now owns 170,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.