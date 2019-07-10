Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)

Utah Retirement Systems increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 3,351 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 255,709 shares with $23.29 million value, up from 252,358 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $132.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%

Among 6 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weir Group PLC had 34 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold” on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight”. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1800 target in Monday, February 11 report. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 24. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Liberum Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 14 report. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.77% or GBX 11.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1498.5. About 663,212 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.96 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 202.5 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. BTIG Research maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MDT in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). North Star Investment Management owns 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,943 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson Mcclain reported 7,530 shares stake. Landscape Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,476 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.13% or 59,545 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.51% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fiera holds 11,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Lc has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt stated it has 4,051 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.77% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 420,353 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 66,576 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 4,176 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 18,610 shares to 447,814 valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,209 shares and now owns 146,588 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.