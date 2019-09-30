Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Valuation Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 798,734 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 73,722 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris Inc by 1.48M shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 298,452 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 45,501 shares. 16,115 are held by Menta Capital Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 49,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Invesco Limited reported 79,295 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 49,632 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street reported 50,809 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 371,852 shares stake. Silverback Asset Management reported 397,287 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited Co holds 429,163 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. 3,400 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 631 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 1.49M shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 7,856 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 94,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blume Mgmt Incorporated owns 175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 74,400 shares. 7,848 were reported by Private Na. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.35M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.14% stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv accumulated 0.28% or 13,126 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 18,901 shares. Cibc has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 415,471 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Compton Cap Ri accumulated 0.18% or 4,575 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares to 877,894 shares, valued at $173.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,638 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).