Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Position by $385,466; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 5.92 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $609.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,607 shares to 359,904 shares, valued at $44.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.