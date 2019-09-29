Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Valuation Declined; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $437,448

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 105,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41 million, down from 108,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 1,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares to 84,067 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Bank owns 6,719 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bankshares has 0.44% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wendell David Associate owns 2,753 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc reported 226,121 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 19,688 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 334,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brinker stated it has 6,844 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox invested in 43,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 198,923 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has 0.38% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 19,696 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 3,876 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 148,699 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 242,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 280,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt owns 11,704 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,388 shares. Barr E S And reported 3,164 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 18 shares. 108,733 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has invested 0.62% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). South State holds 39,111 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.17% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based Boltwood Capital has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 357,259 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited owns 1,533 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc holds 15,116 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

