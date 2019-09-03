Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $1.32 Million; Boston Partners Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) Has Lowered by $3.90 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 42,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 229,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 416,221 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $561.59M for 5.02 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Management Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 300,000 shares. New Generation Limited Liability Company holds 38,119 shares. Td Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 7,850 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 353,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 588,851 shares. Davenport & Llc accumulated 0% or 11,979 shares. 1.04 million are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 387,800 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comml Bank Of Mellon has 3.19M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 118,510 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 467,397 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 10,820 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,156 shares to 16,575 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 67,140 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.01% or 31,316 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0% or 11,292 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd reported 100,161 shares stake. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 63,788 shares. Boston holds 1.97M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 24,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Amer Gp has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,027 shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated owns 3.64M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Credit Agricole S A reported 1,000 shares stake.

