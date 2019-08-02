Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position as Share Price Declined; Amg Funds Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 1.58 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 55,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 41,696 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 97,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 2.80M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.71M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Limited has invested 0.58% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions Fin Corporation holds 0% or 5,759 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Telos Mgmt reported 36,453 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.26 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Capstone Invest Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nordea Management reported 258,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 8,183 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 5,987 shares. Colrain Limited Liability has 1,000 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 8,803 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 108,355 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,092 shares to 78,716 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 307,232 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 3,640 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 37,376 shares. Telos Mgmt invested in 21,673 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 16,989 were reported by Advisor Partners. Coldstream Capital Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,991 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.49% or 1.61 million shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.04% or 13,056 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 1,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 665,007 shares stake. Financial Consulate accumulated 9,998 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 19,605 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 2,173 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.