Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $582,113 as Stock Rose; Meristem Llp Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Lifted by $348,696 as Share Value Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 169,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.35M, down from 173,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $142.36. About 947,240 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,902 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 9,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 3.23 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 279,844 are owned by Proshare Advsr. Schulhoff holds 0.83% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,664 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Company reported 5,274 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv accumulated 2,985 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma owns 8,090 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1,776 are held by Sabal Company. 8,298 are held by Excalibur Mgmt. Willingdon Wealth has 37,263 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,729 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,573 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beddow Management invested in 57,668 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 4,886 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 2.80 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 25,144 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,073 shares to 108,274 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $3.62 million worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares.