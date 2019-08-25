Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $717,525 as Share Value Rose; As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 26,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.73 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 170,101 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 8,019 shares. Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 76,710 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 19.44 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,770 shares. Oakworth Cap has 19,776 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 410,971 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,299 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Intl Ca holds 0.15% or 22,006 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 9,352 are owned by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. 7,266 are owned by Csat Advisory Lp. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 15,428 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,354 shares to 32,714 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).