Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Northern Trust Trimmed New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stake By $629,519

Utah Retirement Systems increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 55.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 8,902 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 24,892 shares with $1.84M value, up from 15,990 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.70B valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 16.45 million shares traded or 848.06% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

Northern Trust Corp decreased New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 57,229 shares as New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 3.83 million shares with $44.34M value, down from 3.89 million last quarter. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc now has $5.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.19M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 146,067 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 25,455 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 200 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 160 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 11,899 shares. Farmers Bancorp owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Earnest Prtnrs Limited accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 9,100 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 500 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.05% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Pnc Financial Services Inc accumulated 56,202 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. The insider CIAMPA DOMINICK bought 34,000 shares worth $394,641. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 was bought by Dahya Hanif.

Northern Trust Corp increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 1.95M shares to 2.22 million valued at $71.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flexshares Tr (GUNR) stake by 1.88 million shares and now owns 124.05M shares. Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 15,261 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Natl Bank holds 0% or 209 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Agf Invs holds 31,055 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 205,905 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Inr Advisory Lc owns 5 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company has 0.41% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5.08 million shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc owns 59,365 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 77,175 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 5,531 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 31,953 shares to 9,362 valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 12,329 shares and now owns 228,139 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.