Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $599,300; As Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Page Arthur B Has Upped Its Holding

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 1.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 107,568 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,106 shares to 439,841 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,063 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).