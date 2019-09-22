Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position By $481,104; Lpl Financial Boosted By $788,920 Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,252 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 276,527 shares with $14.49M value, down from 285,779 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $87.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21 million shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 49.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 6,520 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 19,568 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 13,048 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.62 million shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) stake by 67,209 shares to 69,173 valued at $572,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 9,157 shares and now owns 12,647 shares. Ishares Inc (URTH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tompkins holds 213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,014 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 67,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,932 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 48,767 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 392,021 shares stake. Hemenway Trust accumulated 3,372 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 457,607 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). American Registered Inv Advisor holds 9,885 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 649,941 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 14,552 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street Analysts Mixed After Darden Restaurants Serves Up Lukewarm Results – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $11700 lowest target. $129.50’s average target is 8.10% above currents $119.8 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 22 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector Llc has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hexavest stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth stated it has 6,627 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Reilly Limited Liability Corp invested in 37,661 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corda Mgmt Limited Company owns 418,984 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 43,145 were reported by Private Advisor Limited Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). B Riley Wealth Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 27,545 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9.12M shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 22,346 shares. Next Finance Grp, Texas-based fund reported 7,199 shares. Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.69% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Utah Retirement Systems increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 14,624 shares to 78,768 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 6,328 shares and now owns 84,067 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.