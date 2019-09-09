Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Price Rose; Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position by $1.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.66. About 8,210 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 780,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, down from 805,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 22.94M shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 4,588 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 387 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 5,387 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. , California-based fund reported 18,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 400 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 465 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,337 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,752 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 3,056 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,237 shares to 137,325 shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt invested in 282,835 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 23.30M shares. New York-based Tompkins Finance Corp has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pitcairn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,488 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,244 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.25M shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 13,708 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 2.80M were accumulated by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Stewart & Patten Limited holds 2.25% or 255,145 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd stated it has 15,768 shares. Beacon Group reported 1.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Bancorporation And Trust Commerce Of Newtown invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 6,177 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 167,106 were reported by Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership.