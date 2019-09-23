Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Price Rose; Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake as Market Value Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 56,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.74 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 21.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 13,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 184,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33M, down from 197,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.87. About 59,554 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,185 shares to 37,449 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.34 million for 11.15 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.