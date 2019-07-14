Utah Retirement Systems Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $2.06 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Increased by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 20,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, up from 127,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,990 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 265,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Josh Kosman: Broadcom’s CFO says it will walk if it does not win all six Qualcomm director spots; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,758 shares to 94,959 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).