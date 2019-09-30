Utah Retirement Systems Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alley Company Has Trimmed Position

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 163,843 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15M, down from 166,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl owns 932,950 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.76% or 4,030 shares. Financial Advisory Ser owns 20,471 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,643 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Management reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Invest holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,561 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9.39 million shares. 6.63 million were accumulated by Epoch Investment Partners. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,875 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited reported 17,370 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.96% or 361,096 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 219,157 shares. Hm Payson And Company invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,957 are owned by Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nat’l Amt (MUB) by 2,686 shares to 71,697 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 10,998 shares to 25,749 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,514 were accumulated by Farmers Comml Bank. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.76% or 48,219 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kingfisher Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn owns 652 shares. Prescott Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Numerixs Inv Technology, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 20,573 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 773,631 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 325,336 shares. Wealthquest Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,081 shares. Allstate holds 103,282 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Uss reported 231,100 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has 0.2% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 14,994 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clark Capital Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).