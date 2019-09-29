Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $339,352; Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $332,633

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 134,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, down from 136,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.41% or 4,574 shares. Barr E S & holds 1,210 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 2,253 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,267 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,716 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & holds 0.06% or 1,211 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,799 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,288 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Credit Agricole S A holds 78,106 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 10,601 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 10,291 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Greylin Mangement invested in 0.05% or 1,575 shares. Moon Management Limited Liability reported 3,735 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Ltd Llc reported 600,000 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 354,835 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management accumulated 10.71M shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 4.06M shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 40,724 shares. Winslow Asset Inc holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,032 shares. 100,730 are owned by Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co. Parus Fin (Uk) holds 18.99% or 309,625 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.