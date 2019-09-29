Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.22 Million; Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,536 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68M, down from 625,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,921 shares to 140,054 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $487.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 9,934 shares to 25,264 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.