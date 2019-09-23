Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $582,113 as Stock Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined While Jacobs & Co Decreased Its Position

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 6.36M shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 169,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.35 million, down from 173,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.26% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,895 are held by Accuvest Global Advsrs. Cambridge Trust accumulated 16,346 shares. Natixis holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 222,222 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 8,728 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,567 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Grp owns 4,657 shares. 251 are owned by Macroview Inv Limited Company. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 0.07% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 60,003 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Llc holds 2.33% or 49,371 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sei Invests reported 135,531 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 726 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9,220 shares to 27,134 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 25,709 shares to 70,106 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.