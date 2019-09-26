Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $6.61 Million; Stock Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Holding by $644,782 as Market Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 47,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 330,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.17 million, down from 378,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 6.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 15,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.12M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 30,659 shares to 118,665 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,398 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Management holds 2,490 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Addison Company invested in 2.14% or 23,436 shares. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 0.83% or 58,227 shares. 2,750 are held by Elm Advsr Ltd. Rothschild And Asset Management Us stated it has 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 73,095 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. 10 reported 22,071 shares. Drexel Morgan owns 5,450 shares. 215,271 were reported by Parsec. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,798 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pecaut And owns 5,100 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.69% or 10,825 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.92% or 112,770 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,000 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ycg Limited Liability Com accumulated 54,754 shares. Odey Asset Group reported 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Federated Inc Pa invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.75 million shares. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 95,091 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.34 million shares. 227,635 are held by Stack. Ami Invest Management has 27,687 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 41,571 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,537 shares. Moody Bankshares Division has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com accumulated 131,088 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 1.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Inv & Retirement Grp Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Df Dent & reported 5,107 shares.