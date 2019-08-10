Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.15 Million; Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 18,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 447,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 466,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 11,230 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has 16,609 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.27% or 960,273 shares. At Savings Bank accumulated 0.31% or 40,931 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 106,625 shares. Girard Partners holds 0.04% or 3,703 shares. Bartlett And Llc holds 244 shares. 70,603 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg. Hap Trading Limited Com stated it has 225,298 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N & Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 1,770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd reported 3,716 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,518 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,351 shares to 255,709 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bridgecreek Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,025 shares. 1.32M are owned by Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invests stated it has 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 397,198 were accumulated by Nomura. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 286,547 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability reported 38,032 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. James Investment stated it has 156,422 shares. Madison Investment Hldg reported 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hemenway Tru Limited Com has 131,900 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 125,652 shares stake. Cypress Mgmt Ltd owns 176,858 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc accumulated 3.48% or 312,242 shares.