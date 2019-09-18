Utah Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); New Vernon Investment Management Increases Stake in Berkley W R (WRB)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 54,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 108,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,624 shares to 73,988 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,385 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

