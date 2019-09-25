Utah Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU); Smead Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Price Declined

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,355 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 17,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $193.85. About 2.03 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00 million, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,415 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 273,322 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.42% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 5,505 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma has invested 0.08% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 388 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt holds 1,816 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc reported 38,263 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Paloma Prns Mngmt Company reported 4,044 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 72,176 shares stake. Next Century Growth Ltd has 14,095 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 1,910 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nike Earnings Tuesday After The Bell: Can NKE Break Out? – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Players Pile on Ahead of LULU Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon: Against The Odds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47,557 shares to 330,595 shares, valued at $46.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,894 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44,234 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $67.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,151 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 8,708 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc accumulated 7,690 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank Comm invested in 0.82% or 12,237 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 109,571 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 59,500 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 20,386 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd. Cap reported 17.89M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 1,301 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 1.43 million shares. Cambiar Lc invested in 649,016 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Excalibur Management invested in 2,838 shares. Mgmt Professionals has 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 162,285 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Could Stay Grounded For Now, Says Top Analyst – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.