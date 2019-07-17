Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; USA Truck (USAK) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Utah Retirement Systems increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 2,610 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 93,932 shares with $12.02M value, up from 91,322 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $54.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 43 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 32 sold and decreased their holdings in USA Truck Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.51 million shares, down from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding USA Truck Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 1,895 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 364,091 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 58,800 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.10 million shares. Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,470 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 24,368 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Co reported 1.4% stake. First Allied Advisory Service reported 12,270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Natixis LP has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America stated it has 385,746 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd invested in 0.09% or 4,304 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 66,620 shares to 52,388 valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 12,774 shares and now owns 9,626 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, May 20 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $150,943 activity.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 27,476 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 86,470 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 31,167 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,457 shares.

The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 135,655 shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) has declined 47.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.79% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c