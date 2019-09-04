Utah Medical Products (UTMD) to pay $0.28 on Oct 3, 2019; Shorts at Delta Air Lines (DAL) Lowered By 14.6%

Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Utah Medical Products Inc’s current price of $96.04 translates into 0.29% yield. Utah Medical Products Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 6,237 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD)

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) had a decrease of 14.6% in short interest. DAL’s SI was 11.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.6% from 13.85M shares previously. With 5.03M avg volume, 2 days are for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL)’s short sellers to cover DAL’s short positions. The SI to Delta Air Lines Inc’s float is 1.75%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.06% above currents $57.29 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $357.23 million. The firm offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter.