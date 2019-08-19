Utah Medical Products (UTMD) to pay $0.28 on Oct 3, 2019; Masonite International (DOOR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Utah Medical Products Inc’s current price of $93.80 translates into 0.29% yield. Utah Medical Products Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 10,922 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Among 2 analysts covering Masonite Int`l (NYSE:DOOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Masonite Int`l has $65 highest and $61 lowest target. $63’s average target is 29.58% above currents $48.62 stock price. Masonite Int`l had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. See Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Initiates Coverage On

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $348.85 million. The firm offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 20.87 P/E ratio. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Utah Medical Products, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 3,190 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 2,289 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 176,568 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 11 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 5,390 shares. 5,380 were reported by Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Corporation. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,423 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,099 shares. 72,679 were accumulated by State Street. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 6,050 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 155,262 shares.

More notable recent Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utah Medical Products declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 19.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 115,642 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results â€“ Four Companies Acquired – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.