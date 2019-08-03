Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Stake Maintained by Wedge Capital Management L L P; Rhumbline Advisers Lowered Its Stake in Under Armour Cl A (UA) by $329,238

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl A (UA) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 15,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 312,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 328,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Under Armour Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 3.55 million shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 14,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 9,855 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA) by 19,199 shares to 170,725 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,340 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,749 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Com Paired (NYSE:CCL) by 45,158 shares to 771,134 shares, valued at $39.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 226,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

