Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 96 0.00 3.20M 3.89 23.38 Masimo Corporation 151 3.99 49.18M 3.55 44.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Masimo Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Utah Medical Products Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 3,318,125.26% 19.9% 17.6% Masimo Corporation 32,565,223.15% 21.3% 17.8%

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Masimo Corporation has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Utah Medical Products Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Masimo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $175 consensus target price and a 17.62% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Masimo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 85.6%. Insiders held 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was less bullish than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Masimo Corporation beats Utah Medical Products Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.