Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

This is a contrast between Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.77 N/A 3.89 23.38 Insulet Corporation 114 13.51 N/A 0.22 569.17

Table 1 demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and Insulet Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insulet Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Utah Medical Products Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Insulet Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insulet Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Utah Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Insulet Corporation which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Insulet Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Insulet Corporation has an average price target of $138.67, with potential downside of -3.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Insulet Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 98.5%. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats Utah Medical Products Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.