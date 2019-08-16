Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Since Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.25 N/A 3.89 23.38 Inogen Inc. 85 2.50 N/A 2.06 29.85

Demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Inogen Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Inogen Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Inogen Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Inogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 consensus price target and a 221.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares and 0% of Inogen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inogen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. has 9.52% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Inogen Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.